Luma Line 3

Create professional on-screen IDs with a clean, gradient-accented lower third. This transparent overlay features a refined bar, modern typography, and a clear two-line hierarchy for names and roles. Customize fonts, sizes, leading and colors to match your brand. Smooth, unobtrusive motion keeps attention on your content while improving clarity and credibility. Perfect for interviews, webinars, vlogs, livestreams, news segments and corporate videos. Drop it over any footage to add polished, broadcast-ready titles in seconds.