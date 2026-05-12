Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Luma Line 2 - Original - Poster image

Luma Line 2

00:05 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 2 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Lower third
Minimal
Rounded rectangle
Slide-in
Gradient
6exports
rating
Give your videos a polished, professional touch with a clean, minimal lower third. This transparent overlay features a bold name line and a subtitle inside a vibrant gradient banner. Customize headline and role, adjust colors to match your brand, and fine‑tune fonts and sizing in seconds. Smooth slide-in motion keeps attention on your subject while improving clarity and credibility. Perfect for interviews, webinars, YouTube, livestreams, news segments, and corporate videos. Designed for readability across backgrounds and easy on-screen placement, this modern flat design lower third elevates your visuals without distraction.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us