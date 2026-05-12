Luma Line 2

Give your videos a polished, professional touch with a clean, minimal lower third. This transparent overlay features a bold name line and a subtitle inside a vibrant gradient banner. Customize headline and role, adjust colors to match your brand, and fine‑tune fonts and sizing in seconds. Smooth slide-in motion keeps attention on your subject while improving clarity and credibility. Perfect for interviews, webinars, YouTube, livestreams, news segments, and corporate videos. Designed for readability across backgrounds and easy on-screen placement, this modern flat design lower third elevates your visuals without distraction.