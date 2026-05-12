Luma Line 13

Give your videos a polished identity with a clean, minimal lower third. This transparent overlay features a sleek rounded rectangle banner, a refined divider line, and two editable text lines for name and title. Customize fonts, sizes, and colors, including a vibrant gradient accent, to match any brand. Smooth, unobtrusive animation keeps attention on your content—perfect for interviews, webinars, news segments, vlogs, and livestreams. Designed to look great over any footage and easy to set up, this lower third adds professional clarity and style without visual clutter.