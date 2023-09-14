Halloween Spooky Transitions 1

Give your edits a spooky snap with a fast Halloween stinger transition. Witch hat, floating eyeballs, and a bubbling cauldron fly in from all sides, with shimmering particles and sweeping light rays. This 3D cartoon overlay uses full transparency at the start and end, covering the screen mid‑animation for a perfect cut. Ideal for YouTube intros, Twitch scene switches, party promos, and seasonal edits. Works over any footage thanks to the alpha channel, and the dark, vibrant palette adds punch to your Halloween content.