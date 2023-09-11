Halloween Spooky Transitions 5

Drop this spooky stinger into your edits to switch scenes with Halloween style. A glowing jack‑o’-lantern sweeps through smoky, swirling rings to fully cover the frame, letting you cut cleanly before revealing your next shot. The transparent overlay is perfect for YouTube, Twitch, and social content. Fine‑tune colors to match your brand or palette. Fast, energetic motion, eerie light rays, and a bold 3D cartoon look make it a strong seasonal transition for intros, intermissions, and outros. Add instant Halloween atmosphere to any video with a single drag‑and‑drop.