Halloween Spooky Transitions 15

Create thrilling scene changes with this Halloween stinger transition. A burst of 3D jack‑o’-lanterns, light rays, and atmospheric fog expands into a full‑screen wipe, then reveals your next shot. Built as a transparent overlay, it works seamlessly over any footage. The energetic timing and polished 3D motion graphics make it ideal for streamers, YouTubers, and seasonal promos. Customize scene colors to match your brand and drop it into your edit for a fast, spooky cut that screams Halloween.