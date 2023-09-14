Halloween Spooky Transitions 3

Add a spooky, professional touch to your edits with this Halloween stinger transition. A 3D witch hat sweeps on with moody light rays and floating particles, briefly filling the screen to hide a seamless cut. It’s a transparent overlay, perfect for livestreams, YouTube, and seasonal promos. Colors are easy to adjust, so you can match your brand or project. Fast, clean, and fun to use—drop it between clips to conjure instant Halloween atmosphere and keep your pacing energetic.