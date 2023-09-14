Halloween Spooky Transitions 16

Create terrifying scene changes with a fast Halloween stinger transition. A 3D eyeball darts in, blood splatter expands to a full-screen wipe, and eerie fog seals the scare—all on a transparent background for seamless cuts. Ideal for YouTube, streaming, and horror edits. Tweak colors to match your palette and drop it into any timeline or live setup. The smooth, energetic motion delivers instant impact for intros, outros, and mid-scene switches. Perfect for spooky promos, Halloween specials, and scary storytelling.