Halloween Spooky Transitions 10
00:01 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 audio
54exports
Drop a spooky hit between your scenes with this Halloween stinger transition. A glowing pumpkin, skull, and eerie props fly in as a paint-style wipe covers the frame, masking a seamless cut before revealing your next shot. Built as a transparent overlay, it’s ideal for YouTube, Twitch, and social videos. The look blends stylized 3D objects, moody light rays, and drifting particles for a chilling vibe. Tweak colors to match your brand and create fast, punchy transitions that feel cinematic and festive—perfect for Halloween marathons, horror game streams, or seasonal promos.
Pack (16)
Similar templates
Best of hushahir