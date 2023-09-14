Halloween Spooky Transitions 10

Drop a spooky hit between your scenes with this Halloween stinger transition. A glowing pumpkin, skull, and eerie props fly in as a paint-style wipe covers the frame, masking a seamless cut before revealing your next shot. Built as a transparent overlay, it’s ideal for YouTube, Twitch, and social videos. The look blends stylized 3D objects, moody light rays, and drifting particles for a chilling vibe. Tweak colors to match your brand and create fast, punchy transitions that feel cinematic and festive—perfect for Halloween marathons, horror game streams, or seasonal promos.