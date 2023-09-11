Halloween Spooky Transitions 9

Create chilling cuts between scenes with a Halloween-ready stinger transition. This transparent overlay features a 3D tombstone, swirling vortex and moody smoke for a cinematic horror vibe. Designed for editors, YouTubers and streamers, it wipes full-screen to conceal your cut and reveals the next shot with smooth, mysterious motion. Tweak colors to match your brand or footage and drop it on any edit for instant spooky polish. Perfect for Halloween videos, scary game streams and horror promos.