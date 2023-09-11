Halloween Spooky Transitions 7

Add a spooky punch to your edits with a fast, cinematic Halloween stinger. A 3D skull surges through fog and light rays, swirling into a full-screen wipe before revealing the next shot. This transparent overlay is perfect for live streams, YouTube intros, and horror-themed videos. Built with 3D motion graphics and atmospheric details, it blends smoothly with your footage and color choices. Create energetic scene changes with a single drag-and-drop and keep your audience hooked with a professional, eerie vibe.