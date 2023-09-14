Halloween Spooky Transitions 14

Bring your Halloween content to life with a fast, spooky stinger transition. A glowing 3D jack‑o’‑lantern, bloodied knives, smoke, and dramatic light rays build to an organic liquid splatter that wipes the frame. Delivered as a transparent overlay, it’s perfect for streamers, YouTubers, and editors crafting horror intros, scene cuts, or festive overlays. Bold, dark and energetic, this 3D motion-graphics transition drops smoothly into any timeline and instantly elevates your seasonal videos.