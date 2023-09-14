Halloween Spooky Transitions 2

Bring Halloween flair to your edits with a fast, spooky stinger transition. This transparent overlay features a 3D witch hat, shimmering sparkles, and a dark neon look that wipes across the screen to hide your cut and reveal the next scene. Optimized for streamers and editors, it drops right over footage for quick, polished transitions. Customize colors to match your brand and elevate intros, scene changes, or highlight reels with energetic motion and a clean centered composition.