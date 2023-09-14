Halloween Spooky Transitions 12

Deliver a sharp scare between scenes with a Halloween-ready stinger transition. This transparent overlay features a 3D cleaver, blood-stained textures, ominous smoke, and radial rays for a cinematic horror punch. The fast, energetic wipe covers the whole screen then clears, perfect for spooky edits, streams, or game content. Adjust colors to fit your brand or palette, and drop in your own audio if desired. Ideal for Halloween promos, scary trailers, and horror highlight reels where you need a dramatic, stylized slash from one shot to the next.