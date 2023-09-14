Halloween Spooky Transitions 11

Add a chilling touch to your edits with a fast, transparent stinger transition crafted for Halloween. A liquid wipe with blood-splatter texture and a striking knife motif expands to full screen and cleanly reveals your next scene. Designed for horror intros, YouTube edits, and livestreams, this overlay blends spooky style with energetic motion. Dark tones, radial sunburst rays, and fluid animation make it a perfect seasonal accent. Drop it between shots to elevate jump cuts, promos, and clips with an eerie, professional finish.