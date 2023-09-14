Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Halloween Spooky Transitions 11 - Original - Poster image

Halloween Spooky Transitions 11

00:01 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 audio
Stinger transition
Stream elements
Horror
Halloween
Knife
47exports
rating
Add a chilling touch to your edits with a fast, transparent stinger transition crafted for Halloween. A liquid wipe with blood-splatter texture and a striking knife motif expands to full screen and cleanly reveals your next scene. Designed for horror intros, YouTube edits, and livestreams, this overlay blends spooky style with energetic motion. Dark tones, radial sunburst rays, and fluid animation make it a perfect seasonal accent. Drop it between shots to elevate jump cuts, promos, and clips with an eerie, professional finish.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us