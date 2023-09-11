Halloween Spooky Transitions 6

Add chilling flair to your edits with a Halloween stinger transition. 3D skulls surge through smoky darkness as light rays and particles build to a full-screen wipe, hiding your cut and revealing the next scene. This transparent overlay is perfect for streams, trailers, and spooky video intros. Crafted in 3D with an atmospheric horror vibe, it delivers an energetic, seamless bridge between clips. Customize background tones and drop it into any project to summon instant Halloween mood.