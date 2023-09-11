Halloween Spooky Transitions 8

Create chilling scene changes in a snap with this Halloween stinger transition. A 3D skull swirls into view amid smoky haze and dramatic light rays, forming a full-screen wipe that starts and ends fully transparent. Perfect for YouTube edits, Twitch stingers, and spooky promos, it blends cinematic horror style with smooth, energetic motion. Customize the scene and background colors to match your brand or palette, and use it as an overlay to bridge cuts with a ghostly flourish.