Halloween Spooky Transitions 4

Add a spooky punch to your edits with a fast Halloween stinger transition. A 3D jack-o-lantern surges through a smoky vortex with glowing light rays, covering the screen for a seamless scene change. Built as a transparent overlay, it’s perfect for streamers and video creators on YouTube and beyond. Customize colors to match your brand and drop it between clips for an instant Halloween vibe. Clean 3D motion graphics, atmospheric fog, and energetic pacing make this transition a go-to for seasonal content.