YouTube Transition 1

Add a professional, minimal stinger transition to your edits. This transparent overlay uses bold flat shapes and a centered play badge to cleanly bridge scenes, ideal for YouTube videos and live streams. It starts and ends transparent, fully covering the frame mid‑transition for a flawless cut. Customize the color controls to match your brand in seconds. Perfect for creators who want elegant, high‑impact motion without clutter, this stinger elevates production value while keeping your visuals clean, modern, and on‑brand.