YouTube Transition 15

Elevate your edits with a sleek, minimal stinger transition. This transparent overlay features bold, flat-design panels and a centered play icon for unmistakable YouTube styling. The animation fully covers the screen mid‑transition for a clean cut, then returns to transparent—perfect for live streams and video content. Customize the shape and accent colors to match your brand and keep your workflow fast and polished. Ideal for intros, scene switches, and intermissions when you need a crisp, professional bridge between moments.