YouTube Transition 11

Add polish to your edits with a sleek YouTube stinger transition. This transparent overlay delivers smooth, energetic wipes that hide your cut and cleanly reveal the next scene. Built in a minimal, flat design with bold shapes, it offers simple color controls so you can match your brand fast. Perfect for live streams and video content, it exports as a professional stinger for your NLE or broadcast setup. Just customize colors and drop it between clips for seamless, on-brand results.