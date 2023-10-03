Youtube intro for cooking channel
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YouTube Transition 11 - Original - Poster image

YouTube Transition 11

00:05 · 4K (3840x2160) · 30 fps · 1 audio
Stinger transition
Stream elements
Minimal
YouTube
Flat design
25exports
rating
Add polish to your edits with a sleek YouTube stinger transition. This transparent overlay delivers smooth, energetic wipes that hide your cut and cleanly reveal the next scene. Built in a minimal, flat design with bold shapes, it offers simple color controls so you can match your brand fast. Perfect for live streams and video content, it exports as a professional stinger for your NLE or broadcast setup. Just customize colors and drop it between clips for seamless, on-brand results.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us