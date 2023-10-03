YouTube Transition 3

Make your edits feel premium with a clean, minimalist YouTube-inspired stinger transition. This transparent overlay bridges scenes using bold flat geometry and smooth, full-screen wipes. Customize the color controls to match your brand and keep your videos cohesive across intros, cuts, and breaks. The centered play icon motif and geometric forms add a professional, modern touch that works for livestreams and edited content alike. Easy to use and quick to render, this transition adds polish without clutter—ideal for creators who value clarity, speed, and strong visual identity.