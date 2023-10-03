YouTube Transition 8
00:04 · 4K (3840x2160) · 30 fps · 1 audio
46exports
Make your edits feel polished with a clean, minimal stinger transition tailored for YouTube. This transparent overlay bridges scenes with bold sliding panels and a crisp play-button motif. Colors are fully customizable to match your brand, and the flat design looks great over any footage. Ideal for live streams, intros between segments, or YouTube videos needing a professional touch. Drop it between clips for an energetic, seamless wipe that keeps viewers engaged. Simple, stylish, and built for speed, this transition elevates your production quality in seconds.
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