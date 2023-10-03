YouTube Transition 12

Make your edits feel premium with a clean, minimal stinger transition overlay. This transparent, 16:9-ready design is perfect for YouTube and live streams, delivering seamless, energetic wipes that keep your audience engaged. Built from bold geometric shapes and flat design, it’s easy to customize—tweak colors to match your branding in seconds. Smooth pop-ins, sliding panels, and a full-screen wipe ensure a professional finish between scenes. Add polish to intros, outros, and stream switches without clutter or noise. Ideal for creators seeking a sleek, elegant, and fast transition that simply works.