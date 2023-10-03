YouTube Transition 5

Create smooth, professional scene changes with this clean stinger transition. Designed as a transparent overlay, it delivers a quick, polished wipe using bold geometric shapes and a YouTube-ready play icon. The minimalist, flat design keeps attention on your content while brand color controls let you match your channel or stream identity. Perfect for live streams and edited videos alike, this versatile transition enhances production value without clutter. Plug it in to connect segments, intros, and outros with crisp, modern motion and impactful color contrast.