YouTube Transition 7

Make your edits feel polished and professional with this clean YouTube stinger transition. A centered, rounded play icon scales into a full‑screen wipe, hiding your cut before revealing the next scene. The flat, minimal design keeps attention on your content while offering easy color customization to match your brand. Built as a transparent overlay, it’s ideal for streamers and video creators seeking smooth, elegant transitions without clutter. Drop it between scenes, intros, or outros to boost production value instantly and keep your audience engaged.