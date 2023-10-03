YouTube Transition 14

Elevate your edits with a clean, minimal stinger transition overlay. This transparent, vector-based wipe uses bold geometric panels and a centered play icon to mask a cut and reveal your next scene. Perfect for YouTube videos, livestreams, and social content, it delivers energetic, fluid motion that feels polished yet simple. Easily customize the color scheme to match your brand and keep your content looking cohesive and professional. Ideal for creators who want a fast, modern transition that stands out without getting in the way.