YouTube Transition 2

Create polished scene changes with a clean, minimal stinger transition overlay. This transparent, full-screen wipe is perfect for YouTube edits, livestreams, and content creators who want smooth, professional cuts. A centered play-button emblem and bold geometric shapes keep the look modern and brandable, while flexible color controls let you match your palette in seconds. Enjoy fluid animation, simple 2D geometry, and a neutral mood that works with any soundtrack. Elevate your production value with a versatile stinger that’s easy to customize and ready for any edit.