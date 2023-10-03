YouTube Transition 9

Make your edits look professional with a clean, minimal stinger transition. This transparent overlay features bold, flat geometric shapes that sweep across the screen to mask your cut—ideal for YouTube creators, live streams, and video editors. Customize the colors to match your brand and enjoy crisp, modern motion that feels fast and polished. The design is lightweight, versatile, and crafted to keep attention on your content while elevating production value. Plug it into your workflow for sleek, seamless scene changes that stand out without clutter.