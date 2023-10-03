YouTube Transition 13

Create seamless scene changes with a polished, professional stinger. This minimal, flat-design transition uses bold geometric shapes, a centered play icon, and smooth sliding panels to fully cover your cut before returning to transparency. It’s optimized for YouTube edits and livestreams, and it’s simple to align with your brand using flexible color controls. Energetic motion and clean composition keep your content looking sharp and modern while maintaining clarity on every frame. Drop it between scenes to elevate your production value with a fast, reliable, and versatile transition overlay.