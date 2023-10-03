YouTube Transition 6

Create smooth, professional scene changes with this clean YouTube stinger transition overlay. The minimal, flat-design look uses bold geometric shapes and a centered play icon to cover your cut with energetic motion. It’s fully transparent outside the wipe, ideal for live streams and YouTube videos. Customize the color scheme to match your brand and achieve a cohesive, polished feel. Perfect for creators and broadcasters who want a fast, modern transition that elevates production quality without distractions.