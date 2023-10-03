YouTube Transition 10

Add polish to your edits with a clean, minimal stinger transition designed for YouTube and live streaming. Bold geometric motion wipes the frame to smoothly bridge scenes, while the iconic play-button motif anchors the center. The overlay is fully transparent at the start and end for easy placement between clips. Customize colors to match your brand and deliver a professional, modern look in seconds. Perfect for creators, streamers, and editors who want fast, elegant transitions that keep audiences engaged.