YouTube Transition 4

Elevate your edits and live streams with a clean, minimal stinger transition. This transparent overlay starts and ends clear, covers the cut with smooth circular and triangular wipes, and centers on a familiar play icon for instant recognition. Built in flat, geometric style, it keeps visuals elegant and brandable. Quickly customize the colors to match your channel identity and create seamless scene changes across intros, intermissions, and outros. Perfect for YouTube creators, streamers, and editors seeking a professional, unobtrusive transition that works with any content.