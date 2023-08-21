Social CTA 1 - Threads
00:10 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 2 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
1.4Kexports
Promote your Threads account with a clean, minimalist lower-third. This transparent overlay features a platform icon, a dedicated handle bar, and a bold follow CTA button. Smooth slide-in motion and flat design ensure your message stays readable over any footage. Easily customize fonts and colors to match your brand. Perfect for videos, streams, and social promos where you want a polished, modern call to action without visual clutter.
Pack (16)
Themes (4)
Similar templates
Best of zevs