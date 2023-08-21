Social CTA 7 - Youtube

Showcase your YouTube handle with a clean, minimal lower third. This transparent overlay features a bold platform icon, a pill-shaped username bar, and a standout CTA button to drive follows or subscriptions. Smooth slide-in motion and a typewriter text effect keep it polished yet unobtrusive. Easily customize text, fonts, and colors to match your brand. Perfect for creators, tutorials, reviews, or live content looking to add professional social branding without distracting from the video.