Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Social CTA 7 - Youtube - Circle Shape Logo - Poster image

Social CTA 7 - Youtube

00:10 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 2 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Lower third
Minimal
Outro
Subscribe animation
YouTube
2.9Kexports
rating
Showcase your YouTube handle with a clean, minimal lower third. This transparent overlay features a bold platform icon, a pill-shaped username bar, and a standout CTA button to drive follows or subscriptions. Smooth slide-in motion and a typewriter text effect keep it polished yet unobtrusive. Easily customize text, fonts, and colors to match your brand. Perfect for creators, tutorials, reviews, or live content looking to add professional social branding without distracting from the video.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us