Social CTA 8 - Facebook
00:10 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 2 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
2.6Kexports
Drive more followers with a clean, platform-ready lower third overlay. This minimal, flat design features a bold platform icon, a rounded username bar, and a clear follow CTA. It’s fully transparent to sit perfectly over any footage. Customize fonts and colors to match your brand and drop it into any edit. Smooth slide-in motion and a tidy exit keep your videos looking professional while promoting your handle without distractions.
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