Social CTA 10 - Tiktok

Promote your TikTok profile with a simple, modern lower third. This transparent overlay features a platform icon, a clean username bar, and a bold call-to-action button. Smooth slide-ins and a typewriter text effect make your handle memorable without distracting from your content. Customize fonts and colors to match your brand, then drop it over any video. Ideal for creators, brands, and editors who want a professional, minimal social promo that drives follows in seconds.