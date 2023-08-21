Social CTA 13 - Pinterest

Showcase your Pinterest handle with a clean, minimal lower third. This transparent overlay features a platform icon, a bold handle bar, and a clear follow button for instant recognition. Customize fonts and colors to match your brand and choose the icon container shape to fit your style. Smooth slide-in motion keeps attention without distracting from your content, making it perfect for intros, outros, tutorials, and livestreams. Designed for social media promo, this flat design element helps you drive more clicks and followers across your videos with ease.