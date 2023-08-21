Social CTA 14 - Twitter

Showcase your handle with a clean, transparent Twitter lower third built for clarity and conversion. This minimal, flat design features an eye-catching platform icon, a readable username bar, and a pill-shaped follow CTA. Smooth slide-ins and a typewriter effect keep the motion polished without distracting from your content. Customize text, fonts, colors, and icon framing to match your branding. Perfect for videos, tutorials, promos, and live overlays where quick, professional social promotion matters.