Social CTA 12 - Linkedin

Promote your LinkedIn profile with a sleek, minimal lower third. This transparent overlay features a recognizable platform badge, a clear handle/URL field, and a bold follow CTA button. Enjoy smooth slide-in animation and a flat, modern look that fits any content—from webinars to tutorials and corporate videos. Quickly customize text, fonts, colors and even the badge shape to match your brand. Designed for clarity and conversion, it keeps attention on your message while staying out of the way of your footage.