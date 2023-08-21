Social CTA 2 - Snapchat

Showcase your Snapchat handle with a clean, minimal lower third. This transparent overlay features a bold platform icon, rounded username bar, and a clear follow CTA button. Built in a flat design style with smooth slide-in motion, it’s perfect for social media promo, streams, and content creators. Easily customize text, colors, and fonts to match your brand and drop it over any footage. Fast entry and exit animations keep focus on your message while staying unobtrusive on screen.