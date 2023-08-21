Social CTA 4 - Twitch
00:10 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 2 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
4.5Kexports
Boost your stream branding with a clean Twitch lower third overlay. This minimal, flat-design bar features a platform icon, a clear handle area, and a bold CTA button. It’s built on a transparent background with smooth entry/exit motion and type-on text for clarity. Customize colors and fonts to match your brand, and choose between circular or square badge styles. Perfect for streamers who want a professional, readable social handle callout that encourages viewers to take action without blocking gameplay or content.
Pack (16)
Themes (2)
Similar templates
Best of zevs