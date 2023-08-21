Social CTA 4 - Twitch

Boost your stream branding with a clean Twitch lower third overlay. This minimal, flat-design bar features a platform icon, a clear handle area, and a bold CTA button. It’s built on a transparent background with smooth entry/exit motion and type-on text for clarity. Customize colors and fonts to match your brand, and choose between circular or square badge styles. Perfect for streamers who want a professional, readable social handle callout that encourages viewers to take action without blocking gameplay or content.