Social CTA 5 - Telegram

Showcase your Telegram handle with a sleek, transparent lower third. This minimal, flat-design overlay features a platform icon, a clean username bar, and a bold follow button—ideal for streams, videos, and social content. Easily customize text, colors, and fonts, and switch the logo container shape to match your brand. Smooth entry/exit animations and a subtle type-on effect keep it professional yet unobtrusive. Perfect for creators and brands who want a polished social media promo without distracting from their main footage.