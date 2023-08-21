Social CTA 6 - Discord

Showcase your Discord handle with a crisp, minimal lower third built for creators and streamers. This transparent overlay features a bold platform icon, a clean handle bar, and a dedicated follow CTA. Smooth entry and exit animations keep it polished yet unobtrusive. Customize colors and fonts to match your brand, and update the text in seconds. Perfect for live streams, YouTube videos, and social content, this flat-design bar enhances visibility without clutter. Add consistent, professional branding to every video while nudging viewers to join or follow your community.