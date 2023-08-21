Social CTA 15 - Vimeo
00:10 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 2 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
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Drive more followers with a clean, minimal social lower third built for transparent overlay use. This flat-design bar features a platform icon, a clear handle area, and a bold follow CTA button. Customize fonts and colors to match your brand and drop it over any video. Smooth slide-in motion and a subtle typed handle effect keep the focus on your call to action. Perfect for creators, brands, and streamers seeking a polished, professional social promo.
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