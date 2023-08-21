Social CTA 16 - Whatsapp
00:10 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 2 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
2.1Kexports
Drive engagement with a clean, transparent lower-third CTA designed for social channels. This overlay features a prominent platform icon, a clear handle/URL area, and a bold follow button. Customize text, fonts, and colors to match your brand and drop it over any footage. Smooth slide-in and typewriter text animations keep attention where it matters—on your call to action. Ideal for creators, brands, and live streams looking to showcase handles, links, or contact info in a sleek, minimal style.
Pack (16)
Themes (2)
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