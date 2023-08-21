Social CTA 11 - Behance

Showcase your social handle with a clean, transparent lower-third that includes a bold platform icon and a prominent follow CTA. This minimal, flat design is easy to customize—edit colors, fonts, and text to match your brand in seconds. Smooth slide-in motion and a type-on effect make your username unmissable without distracting from your content. Perfect for creators, brands, and streamers who want a polished, professional overlay to drive engagement across social media.