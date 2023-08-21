Social CTA 3 - Twitter

Promote your X/Twitter profile with a sleek, minimal lower third overlay. This transparent alpha element features a platform icon, a clean username bar, and a dedicated follow CTA. Customize text, fonts, and colors to match your brand, and drop it over any video for instant social credibility. Smooth entry and exit animations keep attention on your handle without distracting from your content. Ideal for creators, brands, and streamers who want a fast, flat-design social call-out that looks great anywhere.