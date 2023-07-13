Unique Clean Stories 1

Build eye-catching vertical stories with a clean, minimal look. This template pairs a bold headline and pill CTA with an elegant organic media mask and playful accents. Smooth slide-ins and fluid motion keep viewers focused while a clear swipe-up cue drives engagement. Easily customize fonts, text, colors, and imagery to fit your brand or campaign. Perfect for quick promos, product teasers, announcements, and content highlights across story, reels, and shorts formats.