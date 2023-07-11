Unique Clean Stories 4

Share impactful quotes in seconds with a clean, minimal vertical design. This story-ready template features bold typography, sliding color panels, and stylish quotation marks that frame your message. Swap in your background image, edit the quote and attribution, and fine-tune colors and fonts to match your brand. The smooth, neutral pacing makes it ideal for Instagram Reels, TikTok, and Stories. Whether you’re posting motivational snippets, brand mantras, or campaign lines, this crisp flat-design layout keeps your words front and center.